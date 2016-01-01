See All Nurse Midwives in Charlotte, NC
Barbara Metzelaars, CNM Icon-share Share Profile

Barbara Metzelaars, CNM

Midwifery
0 (0)
Accepting new patients
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Barbara Metzelaars, CNM is a Midwife in Charlotte, NC. 

Barbara Metzelaars works at Novant Health Providence OB/GYN - Steelecroft in Charlotte, NC. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Novant Health Providence OB/GYN - Steelecroft
    13557 Steelecroft Pkwy Ste 2100, Charlotte, NC 28278 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (704) 951-1372
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    Insurance Accepted

    • Aetna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews

    Be the first to leave a review

    How was your appointment with Barbara Metzelaars?

    Photo: Barbara Metzelaars, CNM
    How would you rate your experience with Barbara Metzelaars, CNM?
    • Likelihood of recommending Barbara Metzelaars to family and friends

    Barbara Metzelaars' Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Barbara Metzelaars

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Barbara Metzelaars, CNM.

    About Barbara Metzelaars, CNM

    Specialties
    • Midwifery
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Hungarian
    Languages Spoken
    Gender
    • Female
    Gender
    NPI Number
    • 1992990279
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Hospital Affiliations

    • Novant Health Huntersville Medical Center
    • Novant Health Matthews Medical Center
    • Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Barbara Metzelaars, CNM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Barbara Metzelaars is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Barbara Metzelaars has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Barbara Metzelaars works at Novant Health Providence OB/GYN - Steelecroft in Charlotte, NC. View the full address on Barbara Metzelaars’s profile.

    Barbara Metzelaars has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Barbara Metzelaars.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Barbara Metzelaars, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Barbara Metzelaars appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.