Barbara K McBroom, LMFT

Marriage & Family Therapy
Overview

Barbara K McBroom, LMFT is a Marriage & Family Therapist in Stockton, CA. 

Barbara K McBroom works at Barbara K McBroom, LMFT in Stockton, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Barbara K McBroom, LMFT
    1919 Grand Canal Blvd Ste C3, Stockton, CA 95207 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (209) 478-8720

Adjustment Disorder
Adolescent Counseling
Anxiety
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT)
Couples Therapy
Depression
Depressive Disorders
Eating Disorders
Family Psychotherapy
Individual Therapy
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD)
Psychotherapy Services
Relationship Issues
Stress
  • View other providers who treat Stress
    • Aetna
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Cigna
    • Magellan Health Services
    • MultiPlan
    • PacifiCare Health Systems
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Value Options

    Ratings & Reviews
    Jul 19, 2020
    Barb is great! She has gone above and beyond to work with our kiddo during covid quarantine. Even during the search process, she was the only therapist that called me back within two days of leaving a message. My kiddo loves speaking with her, and looks forward to appointments.
    About Barbara K McBroom, LMFT

    • Marriage & Family Therapy
    • English
    • 1710961503
    Education & Certifications

    • University of The Pacific
