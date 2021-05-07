Barbara Mason-Palmer has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Barbara Mason-Palmer, LPC
Overview
Barbara Mason-Palmer, LPC is a Counselor in Kansas City, MO.
Barbara Mason-Palmer works at
Locations
-
1
Psu LLC851 NW 45th St Ste 104, Kansas City, MO 64116 Directions (816) 452-7775
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Barbara Mason-Palmer?
I would definitely recommend her. She is consistently punctual and organized. She is great at listening, but more importantly finds a gentle balance with addressing issues within yourself and validating your experiences. Maximizing coping skills, identifying how to differentiate between emotional and rational responses (or how the two work together) and recognizing how my spirituality fits into my whole being are some of the major growth areas I've experienced with her.
About Barbara Mason-Palmer, LPC
- Counseling
- English
- 1912915356
Frequently Asked Questions
Barbara Mason-Palmer accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Barbara Mason-Palmer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Barbara Mason-Palmer works at
5 patients have reviewed Barbara Mason-Palmer. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Barbara Mason-Palmer.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Barbara Mason-Palmer, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Barbara Mason-Palmer appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.