See All Counselors in Kansas City, MO
Barbara Mason-Palmer, LPC Icon-share Share Profile

Barbara Mason-Palmer, LPC

Counseling
3.5 (5)
Call for new patient details
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Barbara Mason-Palmer, LPC is a Counselor in Kansas City, MO. 

Barbara Mason-Palmer works at KC Psychiatrist, LLC in Kansas City, MO. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Counselors
Compare with other nearby providers
Lacey Mings-Upshaw, PLPC
Lacey Mings-Upshaw, PLPC
0 (0)
View Profile
Patrick Pruitt, LCSW
Patrick Pruitt, LCSW
10 (1)
View Profile

Locations

  1. 1
    Psu LLC
    851 NW 45th St Ste 104, Kansas City, MO 64116 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (816) 452-7775
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 5 ratings
    Patient Ratings (5)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Barbara Mason-Palmer?

    May 07, 2021
    I would definitely recommend her. She is consistently punctual and organized. She is great at listening, but more importantly finds a gentle balance with addressing issues within yourself and validating your experiences. Maximizing coping skills, identifying how to differentiate between emotional and rational responses (or how the two work together) and recognizing how my spirituality fits into my whole being are some of the major growth areas I've experienced with her.
    — May 07, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Barbara Mason-Palmer, LPC
    How would you rate your experience with Barbara Mason-Palmer, LPC?
    • Likelihood of recommending Barbara Mason-Palmer to family and friends

    Barbara Mason-Palmer's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Barbara Mason-Palmer

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Barbara Mason-Palmer, LPC.

    About Barbara Mason-Palmer, LPC

    Specialties
    • Counseling
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1912915356
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Barbara Mason-Palmer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Barbara Mason-Palmer works at KC Psychiatrist, LLC in Kansas City, MO. View the full address on Barbara Mason-Palmer’s profile.

    5 patients have reviewed Barbara Mason-Palmer. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Barbara Mason-Palmer.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Barbara Mason-Palmer, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Barbara Mason-Palmer appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Barbara Mason-Palmer, LPC?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.