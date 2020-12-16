Barbara Lilleyman has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Barbara Lilleyman, LLP
Overview
Barbara Lilleyman, LLP is a Psychologist in Royal Oak, MI.
Locations
- 1 424 W 5th St Ste 210, Royal Oak, MI 48067 Directions (248) 548-8046
Ratings & Reviews
Barb is the kindest and most therapeutic mental healthcare professional I have seen in the 20 years I’ve been a patient. Her ability to listen and then provide helpful and supportive feedback and suggestions has helped me to make choices to change my life like nothing I’ve experienced before her. She is truly that exceptional at what she does. I’m unable to thank her sufficiently for the positive and profound changes that have occurred in my life since I started seeing her 1 1/2 years ago. I’m stronger, smarter and more confident than I’ve ever been. My recommendation to seek her help is as high a recommendation as I can make. She’s deeply caring, extremely intuitive, so supportive and her responses and suggestions are clearly based in the scope of her experience, extensive knowledge and never ending compassion. She’s also really funny and cool which you don’t necessarily see when you first meet her. She’s simply the most talented and effective therapist you’ll find. Thank you Barb!
About Barbara Lilleyman, LLP
- Psychology
- English
- 1972781789
