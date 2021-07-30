Barbara Lewallen, AUD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Barbara Lewallen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Barbara Lewallen, AUD
Overview
Barbara Lewallen, AUD is an Audiology in Elmhurst, IL.
Barbara Lewallen works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Edward-Elmhurst Medical Group1200 S York St Ste 4150, Elmhurst, IL 60126 Directions (331) 221-9004
Hospital Affiliations
- Elmhurst Hospital - Main Campus
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Barbara Lewallen?
Barbara Lewallen was recommended by my former audiologist who was retiring and I was nervous about seeing someone new, but she has been wonderful, helpful, knowledgeable, professional and takes time to answer questions.
About Barbara Lewallen, AUD
- Audiology
- English
- 1447291794
Frequently Asked Questions
Barbara Lewallen has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Barbara Lewallen using Healthline FindCare.
Barbara Lewallen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Barbara Lewallen works at
3 patients have reviewed Barbara Lewallen. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Barbara Lewallen.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Barbara Lewallen, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Barbara Lewallen appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.