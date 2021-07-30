See All Audiology Technology in Elmhurst, IL
Barbara Lewallen, AUD

Audiology
5 (3)
Accepting new patients
icon-circle-check
Overview

Barbara Lewallen, AUD is an Audiology in Elmhurst, IL. 

Barbara Lewallen works at Edward-Elmhurst Medical Group in Elmhurst, IL. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Edward-Elmhurst Medical Group
    1200 S York St Ste 4150, Elmhurst, IL 60126 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (331) 221-9004

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Elmhurst Hospital - Main Campus

Ratings & Reviews
5.0
Average provider rating
Based on 3 ratings
Patient Ratings (3)
5 Star
(3)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(0)
Jul 30, 2021
Barbara Lewallen was recommended by my former audiologist who was retiring and I was nervous about seeing someone new, but she has been wonderful, helpful, knowledgeable, professional and takes time to answer questions.
Melody — Jul 30, 2021
Photo: Barbara Lewallen, AUD
About Barbara Lewallen, AUD

Specialties
  • Audiology
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1447291794
Frequently Asked Questions

Barbara Lewallen, AUD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Barbara Lewallen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Barbara Lewallen has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

Barbara Lewallen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Barbara Lewallen works at Edward-Elmhurst Medical Group in Elmhurst, IL. View the full address on Barbara Lewallen’s profile.

3 patients have reviewed Barbara Lewallen. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Barbara Lewallen.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Barbara Lewallen, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Barbara Lewallen appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

