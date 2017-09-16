Barbara Lee has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Barbara Lee, MFT
Barbara Lee, MFT is a Marriage & Family Therapist in San Marcos, CA.
Anil S. Patel, M.d.277 Rancheros Dr Ste 301, San Marcos, CA 92069 Directions (760) 471-4073
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Cigna
- Humana
- Sharp Health Plan
Listened carefully and made good observations and suggestions. Asked appropriate questions to clarify when needed, without dwelling too much on past issues. I felt that she heard and understood why I sought counseling, and her comments were direct and helpful. I felt relief even after my first appointment, and have felt stronger after each session.
- Marriage & Family Therapy
- English
- 1982644944
Barbara Lee accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
10 patients have reviewed Barbara Lee. The overall rating for this provider is 1.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Barbara Lee.
