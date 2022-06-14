Barbara Laughlin, NP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Barbara Laughlin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Barbara Laughlin, NP
Offers telehealth
Overview
Barbara Laughlin, NP is a Nurse Practitioner in Lake Charles, LA.
Locations
Memorial Medical Group Internal Medicine1717 Oak Park Blvd Fl 1, Lake Charles, LA 70601 Directions (337) 494-6800Monday8:30am - 4:30pmTuesday8:30am - 4:30pmWednesday8:30am - 4:30pmThursday8:30am - 4:30pmFriday8:30am - 4:30pmSaturday8:30am - 4:30pmSunday8:30am - 4:30pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Lake Charles Memorial Hospital
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
She is 100% the best. I have been a patient of hers for 11 years and I thank God for her. I am always seen on time, explains all in depth, listens to my concerns and I trust her completely !
About Barbara Laughlin, NP
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1982607396
Barbara Laughlin has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Barbara Laughlin accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Barbara Laughlin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
5 patients have reviewed Barbara Laughlin. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Barbara Laughlin.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Barbara Laughlin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Barbara Laughlin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.