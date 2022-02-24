See All Clinical Psychologists in Hackensack, NJ
Dr. Barbara Lauer-Listhaus, PSY.D

Clinical Psychology
5 (5)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. Barbara Lauer-Listhaus, PSY.D is a Clinical Psychologist in Hackensack, NJ. They completed their fellowship with International Center For The Disabled

Dr. Lauer-Listhaus works at Barbara Lauer-Listhaus, Psy. D,. LLC in Hackensack, NJ with other offices in Livingston, NJ and Ridgewood, NJ. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Barbara Lauer-Listhaus, Psy. D,. LLC
    385 Prospect Ave Ste 305, Hackensack, NJ 07601 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (201) 292-4233
  2. 2
    Barbara Lsuer-Listhaus, Psy. D., LLC
    513 W Mount Pleasant Ave, Livingston, NJ 07039 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (201) 292-4233
  3. 3
    1172 E Ridgewood Ave Ste 2, Ridgewood, NJ 07450 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (201) 292-4233

Experience & Treatment Frequency

ADHD and-or ADD
ADHD Testing
Adjustment Disorder
ADHD and-or ADD
ADHD Testing
Adjustment Disorder

ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
ADHD Testing Chevron Icon
Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Adolescent Counseling Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Anxiety Attack Chevron Icon
Behavior Modification Chevron Icon
Behavioral Disorders Chevron Icon
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) Chevron Icon
Counseling Services Chevron Icon
Couples Therapy Chevron Icon
Depression Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Family Counseling Chevron Icon
Grief Chevron Icon
Grief Therapy Chevron Icon
Marital Counseling Chevron Icon
Neuropsychological Testing Chevron Icon
Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder (OCD) Chevron Icon
Panic Disorder Chevron Icon
Pediatric Counseling Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Psychological Testing Chevron Icon
Psychotherapy Services Chevron Icon
Relationship Issues Chevron Icon
Stress Chevron Icon
Ratings & Reviews
5.0
Average provider rating
Based on 5 ratings
Patient Ratings (5)
5 Star
(5)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(0)
Feb 24, 2022
Dr. Listhaus is an excellent psychotherapist. She is extremely intuitive, methodical and goal-oriented. Dr. Listhaus relates extremely well to all age ranges. She has an innate ability to connect with her patients and provide them with sound methods and strategies to tackle problems. I highly recommend Dr. Listhaus.
Feb 24, 2022
About Dr. Barbara Lauer-Listhaus, PSY.D

Specialties
  • Clinical Psychology
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1720383524
Education & Certifications

Fellowship
  • International Center For The Disabled
Undergraduate School
  • Stern College
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Barbara Lauer-Listhaus, PSY.D is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lauer-Listhaus is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Lauer-Listhaus has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

5 patients have reviewed Dr. Lauer-Listhaus. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lauer-Listhaus.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lauer-Listhaus, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lauer-Listhaus appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

