Dr. Barbara Lauer-Listhaus, PSY.D is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lauer-Listhaus is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Barbara Lauer-Listhaus, PSY.D
Overview
Dr. Barbara Lauer-Listhaus, PSY.D is a Clinical Psychologist in Hackensack, NJ. They completed their fellowship with International Center For The Disabled
Dr. Lauer-Listhaus works at
Locations
-
1
Barbara Lauer-Listhaus, Psy. D,. LLC385 Prospect Ave Ste 305, Hackensack, NJ 07601 Directions (201) 292-4233
-
2
Barbara Lsuer-Listhaus, Psy. D., LLC513 W Mount Pleasant Ave, Livingston, NJ 07039 Directions (201) 292-4233
- 3 1172 E Ridgewood Ave Ste 2, Ridgewood, NJ 07450 Directions (201) 292-4233
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Lauer-Listhaus?
Dr. Listhaus is an excellent psychotherapist. She is extremely intuitive, methodical and goal-oriented. Dr. Listhaus relates extremely well to all age ranges. She has an innate ability to connect with her patients and provide them with sound methods and strategies to tackle problems. I highly recommend Dr. Listhaus.
About Dr. Barbara Lauer-Listhaus, PSY.D
- Clinical Psychology
- English
- 1720383524
Education & Certifications
- International Center For The Disabled
- Stern College
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lauer-Listhaus has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lauer-Listhaus has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lauer-Listhaus works at
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Lauer-Listhaus. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lauer-Listhaus.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lauer-Listhaus, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lauer-Listhaus appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.