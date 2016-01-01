Barbara Larry, LPC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Barbara Larry is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Barbara Larry, LPC
Overview
Barbara Larry, LPC is a Counselor in Texarkana, TX.
Barbara Larry works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Two10 Counseling Center4152 Mcknight Rd, Texarkana, TX 75503 Directions (903) 831-1050
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Barbara Larry?
About Barbara Larry, LPC
- Counseling
- English
- 1437162047
Education & Certifications
- Jarvis Christian College
Frequently Asked Questions
Barbara Larry has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Barbara Larry accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Barbara Larry has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Barbara Larry works at
Barbara Larry has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Barbara Larry.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Barbara Larry, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Barbara Larry appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.