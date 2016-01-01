Dr. Lanyon accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Barbara Lanyon, PHD
Overview
Dr. Barbara Lanyon, PHD is a Psychologist in Scottsdale, AZ.
Dr. Lanyon works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Barbara P. Lanyon Ph.d. Ltd.4300 N Miller Rd Ste 218, Scottsdale, AZ 85251 Directions (480) 990-1162
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Lanyon?
About Dr. Barbara Lanyon, PHD
- Psychology
- English
- 1992794507
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lanyon has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lanyon works at
Dr. Lanyon has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lanyon.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lanyon, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lanyon appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.