Barbara Laird has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Barbara Laird, NP
Overview
Barbara Laird, NP is a Nurse Practitioner in Richmond, VA.
Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
- 1 9200 Forest Hill Ave Ste 6C, Richmond, VA 23235 Directions (804) 419-7395
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Barbara Laird?
Dr Laird is always so kind. She is a great listener; and always seem so concern and caring. I feel so comfortable when I walk in her office. She is the best!!!
About Barbara Laird, NP
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1518397959
Frequently Asked Questions
Barbara Laird accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Barbara Laird has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
8 patients have reviewed Barbara Laird. The overall rating for this provider is 2.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Barbara Laird.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Barbara Laird, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Barbara Laird appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.