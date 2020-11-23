See All Nurse Practitioners in Schenectady, NY
Barbara Lahey, APRN Icon-share Share Profile

Barbara Lahey, APRN

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
3.5 (3)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Barbara Lahey, APRN is a Nurse Practitioner in Schenectady, NY. 

Barbara Lahey works at Five Corners Family Practice in Schenectady, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Locations

  1. 1
    Five Corners Family Practice
    3040 Broadway, Schenectady, NY 12306 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (518) 357-2011
  2. 2
    Ellis Medicine Primary Care
    200 HARBORSIDE DR, Schenectady, NY 12305 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (518) 881-4700

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Ellis Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Acne
Allergies
Anxiety
Acne
Allergies
Anxiety

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Acne Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Acne
Allergies Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Asthma
Chronic Diseases Chevron Icon
Diabetic Hypoglycemia Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
High Cholesterol Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Menopause Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Obesity
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Capital District Physician's Health Plan (CDPHP)
    • Cigna
    • Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • MVP Health Care
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 3 ratings
    Patient Ratings (3)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Barbara Lahey?

    Nov 23, 2020
    Hi Barb, I’ve been trying to get ahold of you and I saw that you are with this group also ? I need my rx and I’m rescheduling with Dr Timofee!!
    Carol Madden 518-8527068 — Nov 23, 2020
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Barbara Lahey, APRN
    How would you rate your experience with Barbara Lahey, APRN?
    • Likelihood of recommending Barbara Lahey to family and friends

    Barbara Lahey's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Barbara Lahey

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Barbara Lahey, APRN.

    About Barbara Lahey, APRN

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1477757219
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Barbara Lahey, APRN is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Barbara Lahey is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Barbara Lahey has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Barbara Lahey has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Barbara Lahey works at Five Corners Family Practice in Schenectady, NY. View the full address on Barbara Lahey’s profile.

    3 patients have reviewed Barbara Lahey. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Barbara Lahey.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Barbara Lahey, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Barbara Lahey appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Barbara Lahey, APRN?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.