Dr. Barbara Jortner, PSY.D

Clinical Psychology
Dr. Barbara Jortner, PSY.D is a Clinical Psychologist in Staten Island, NY. 

They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    56 Seguine Ave, Staten Island, NY 10309 (908) 272-4877
    386 PLAINFIELD RD, Edison, NJ 08820 (848) 200-7328
    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield

    Apr 25, 2018
    My wife and I have been seeing Dr. Jortner for about ten weeks. In that time she has helped us to better understand the need to see things from our partner's point of view. She has taught us the art of listening and staying calm while the other person is talking. She has helped us to communicate and put past grudges behind us. She is compassionate, understanding and very competent. I highly recommend Dr Jortner.
    • Clinical Psychology
    • English
    • 1093873689
