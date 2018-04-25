Dr. Barbara Jortner, PSY.D is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Jortner is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Barbara Jortner, PSY.D
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Barbara Jortner, PSY.D is a Clinical Psychologist in Staten Island, NY.
They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 56 Seguine Ave, Staten Island, NY 10309 Directions (908) 272-4877
- 2 386 PLAINFIELD RD, Edison, NJ 08820 Directions (848) 200-7328
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
Ratings & Reviews
My wife and I have been seeing Dr. Jortner for about ten weeks. In that time she has helped us to better understand the need to see things from our partner's point of view. She has taught us the art of listening and staying calm while the other person is talking. She has helped us to communicate and put past grudges behind us. She is compassionate, understanding and very competent. I highly recommend Dr Jortner.
About Dr. Barbara Jortner, PSY.D
- Clinical Psychology
- English
- 1093873689
Frequently Asked Questions
