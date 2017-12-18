Barbara Jereb has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Barbara Jereb, MS
Overview
Barbara Jereb, MS is a Counselor in Longview, TX.
Locations
- 1 1510 W Fairmont St Ste D, Longview, TX 75604 Directions (903) 234-2990
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I have been in counseling with Barbara for over 12 years and she is the best. She does take the time to listen and does care.
About Barbara Jereb, MS
- Counseling
- English
- 1952337438
