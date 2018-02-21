Barbara Hennigan, ACNP-BC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Barbara Hennigan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Barbara Hennigan, ACNP-BC
Overview
Barbara Hennigan, ACNP-BC is a Nurse Practitioner in Huntsville, AL.
Barbara Hennigan works at
Locations
-
1
Blossomwood Medical2121 Whitesburg Dr SE Ste C, Huntsville, AL 35801 Directions (256) 883-0107
Hospital Affiliations
- Huntsville Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Tennessee
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Humana
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Barbara Hennigan?
Barbara is absolutely one of the most amazing people that my wife and I have ever been treated by in the medical field. We only wish she was still seeing patients in the main Office. :(
About Barbara Hennigan, ACNP-BC
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English, Polish
- 1609135672
Education & Certifications
- University of Alabama
Frequently Asked Questions
Barbara Hennigan has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Barbara Hennigan accepts Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Tennessee, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Barbara Hennigan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Barbara Hennigan works at
Barbara Hennigan speaks Polish.
14 patients have reviewed Barbara Hennigan. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Barbara Hennigan.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Barbara Hennigan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Barbara Hennigan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.