Barbara Gurgen, APRN
Overview
Barbara Gurgen, APRN is a Nurse Practitioner in Ocoee, FL.
Barbara Gurgen works at
Locations
Machuga, Ocoee Auto Accident & Injury Chiropractor1554 Boren Dr Ste 100, Ocoee, FL 34761 Directions (407) 259-4363
Ratings & Reviews
Barbara you have been so great to me. I can talk to you abt anything and everything you have helped me be a better me. You are a great doctor thank you for doing what you do, you are appreciated !
About Barbara Gurgen, APRN
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
Frequently Asked Questions
Barbara Gurgen has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Barbara Gurgen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

2 patients have reviewed Barbara Gurgen. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Barbara Gurgen.
