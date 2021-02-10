Dr. Foley has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Barbara Foley, PHD
Dr. Barbara Foley, PHD is a Clinical Psychologist in Farmington Hills, MI.
Barbara A. Foley Ph.d. P.l.l.c.31275 Northwestern Hwy Ste 150, Farmington Hills, MI 48334 Directions (248) 626-8899
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
Dr. Foley is AMAZING! She called me back herself, checked my insurance to make sure she was covered, and so I would know how much my copay was, and called me back the same day I called her. She is really dedicated to what she does, and is very insightful and she works with you to teach you skills rather than telling you what to do. Our first appointment was in the parking lot at her office because of COVID restrictions (that's dedication), and we've been meeting on a videoconferencing platform since then. When we can start meeting in person, I will DEFINITELY drive the 45 minutes from my home to her office, no problem. She is definitely worth the drive, and has been so helpful with scheduling. I have 3 small kids, and she and i are talking at night after they are in bed. Never felt so important in my entire life
About Dr. Barbara Foley, PHD
- Clinical Psychology
- English
- 1558498303
Dr. Foley accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Foley has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Foley. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Foley.
