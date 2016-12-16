Dr. Fleischer has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Barbara Fleischer, PHD
Overview
Dr. Barbara Fleischer, PHD is a Clinical Psychologist in Matawan, NJ.
Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 4286 Highway 516, Matawan, NJ 07747 Directions (732) 583-6380
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Fleischer showed compassion and understanding and has helped me understand that it's okay to celebrate life - to embrace what life has to offer and not be afraid to let others get close to me. She has helped me understand my anger issues and how to cope them - taught me to use mindfulness meditation - which has resulted in being able to work through difficulties. I highly recommend Dr. Barbara Fleisher as someone that can help you heal and slowly make sense of your surroundings.
About Dr. Barbara Fleischer, PHD
- Clinical Psychology
- English
- 1407919509
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Fleischer accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
