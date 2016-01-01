See All Clinical Psychologists in Rancho Santa Margarita, CA
Dr. Barbara Fisher, PHD

Clinical Psychology
4 (6)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. Barbara Fisher, PHD is a Clinical Psychologist in Rancho Santa Margarita, CA. 

Dr. Fisher works at Providence Community Services in Rancho Santa Margarita, CA with other offices in Mission Viejo, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Providence Community Services
    30021 Tomas Ste 300, Rancho Santa Margarita, CA 92688 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (949) 766-9756
  2. 2
    Mission Viejo Counseling
    23120 Alicia Pkwy Ste 200, Mission Viejo, CA 92692 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (949) 766-9756
    Monday
    12:00pm - 7:00pm
    Tuesday
    7:00am - 7:00pm
    Wednesday
    7:00am - 7:00pm
    Thursday
    7:00am - 7:00pm
    Friday
    7:00am - 2:00pm
    Sunday
    Closed Open 24 Hours

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Adolescent Counseling
Anxiety
Anxiety Attack
Adolescent Counseling
Anxiety
Anxiety Attack

Adolescent Counseling Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Anxiety Attack Chevron Icon
Behavior Modification Chevron Icon
Behavioral Disorders Chevron Icon
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Counseling Services Chevron Icon
Couples Therapy Chevron Icon
Depression Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Depressive Episode Chevron Icon
Family Counseling Chevron Icon
Family Psychotherapy Chevron Icon
Grief Chevron Icon
Grief Therapy Chevron Icon
Individual Therapy Chevron Icon
Marital Counseling Chevron Icon
Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder (OCD) Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 6 ratings
    Patient Ratings (6)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (1)
    About Dr. Barbara Fisher, PHD

    • Clinical Psychology
    • English
    • 1962567313
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Barbara Fisher, PHD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Fisher is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Fisher has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Fisher has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    6 patients have reviewed Dr. Fisher. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Fisher.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Fisher, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Fisher appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

