Barbara Ferris, LMFT
Overview
Barbara Ferris, LMFT is a Marriage & Family Therapist in Orlando, FL.
Locations
Millenia Psychiatry & Research, Inc.5323 Millenia Lakes Blvd Ste 121, Orlando, FL 32839 Directions (407) 830-0773
Irving S Kolin MD PA1065 W Morse Blvd Ste 202, Winter Park, FL 32789 Directions (407) 644-1122
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
- Value Options
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Barbara Ferris, LMFT
- Marriage & Family Therapy
- English
- 1336229921
Education & Certifications
- University of Central Florida
Frequently Asked Questions
Barbara Ferris has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Barbara Ferris accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Barbara Ferris has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
3 patients have reviewed Barbara Ferris. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Barbara Ferris.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Barbara Ferris, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Barbara Ferris appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.