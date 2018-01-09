Barbara Elsner has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Barbara Elsner, LMFT
Offers telehealth
Barbara Elsner, LMFT is a Marriage & Family Therapist in East Longmeadow, MA.
- 1 280 N Main St Ste 5, East Longmeadow, MA 01028 Directions (413) 525-5248
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
Dr. Elsner is a caring, thoughtful, and very talented counselor - I trust her implicitly. She listened to me and supported me in reaching my goals. I recommend her without reservation.
About Barbara Elsner, LMFT
- Marriage & Family Therapy
- English
