Barbara Dougherty, CRNP

Nursing (Registered Nurse)
0 (0)
Call for new patient details
Overview

Barbara Dougherty, CRNP is a Registered Nurse in Conshohocken, PA. 

Barbara Dougherty works at BodyLogicMD of Philadelphia in Conshohocken, PA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    BodyLogicMD of Philadelphia
    125 E Elm St Ste 201, Conshohocken, PA 19428 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (215) 253-7521
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:00pm

Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

About Barbara Dougherty, CRNP

Specialties
  • Nursing (Registered Nurse)
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1003163577
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Frequently Asked Questions

