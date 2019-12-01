Barbara Dorf, CH is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Barbara Dorf is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Barbara Dorf, CH
Overview
Barbara Dorf, CH is a Chiropractor in Kingman, AZ.
Barbara Dorf works at
Locations
Holistic Chiropractic & Rehab701 N Stockton Hill Rd Ste D, Kingman, AZ 86401 Directions (928) 753-2100
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Wonderful person who actually listens to your concerns. Treatments were always positive and helpful.
About Barbara Dorf, CH
- Chiropractic
- English
- 1619932308
Frequently Asked Questions
Barbara Dorf has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Barbara Dorf accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Barbara Dorf has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
5 patients have reviewed Barbara Dorf. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Barbara Dorf.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Barbara Dorf, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Barbara Dorf appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.