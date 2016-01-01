Barbara Crump, NP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Barbara Crump is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Barbara Crump, NP
Overview
Barbara Crump, NP is a Nurse Practitioner in New York, NY.
Barbara Crump works at
Locations
-
1
CUIMC Herbert Irving Pavilion, 161 Fort Washington Ave, New York, NY 10032, (212) 305-3410. Monday 9:00am - 4:30pm, Wednesday 9:00am - 5:00pm, Friday 9:00am - 4:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Barbara Crump, NP
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1811091994
Frequently Asked Questions
Barbara Crump accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Barbara Crump has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Barbara Crump works at
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Barbara Crump, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.