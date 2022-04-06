See All Psychologists in Hamden, CT
Dr. Barbara Corn, PHD

Psychology
5 (12)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. Barbara Corn, PHD is a Psychologist in Hamden, CT. 

Dr. Corn works at Behavioral Health Consultants, LLC in Hamden, CT. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Rheumatology & Hand Rehab Ctr
    3018 Dixwell Ave, Hamden, CT 06518 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (203) 288-3554

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Anxiety
Bipolar Disorder
Couples Therapy
Anxiety
Anxiety
Bipolar Disorder
Couples Therapy
Depression
Depressive Disorders
Eating Disorders
Family Psychotherapy
Generalized Anxiety Disorder
Individual Therapy
Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder (OCD)
Phobia
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD)
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Louisiana
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts
    • Cigna
    • Connecticare
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Medicaid
    • Meritain Health
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Value Options

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 12 ratings
    Patient Ratings (12)
    5 Star
    (11)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Apr 06, 2022
    Dr. Corn has helped me so very much not only with my OCD, and body dysmorphia but also with marriage counseling sessions as well. I was so very comfortable talking with her about everything. She has given me wonderful tools to use and made me see thru different eyes. I will continue to use them in the future. I am now so much more relaxed and happier than I have been in a very long time. My marriage is finally back on track, I can't thank her enough. I will highly recommend Dr. Corn to my family and friends.
    Donna Bernatchez — Apr 06, 2022
    About Dr. Barbara Corn, PHD

    • Psychology
    • English
    • 1831100411
    Education & Certifications

    Undergraduate School
    • Cornell
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Barbara Corn, PHD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Corn is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Corn has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Corn has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Corn works at Behavioral Health Consultants, LLC in Hamden, CT. View the full address on Dr. Corn’s profile.

    12 patients have reviewed Dr. Corn. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Corn.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Corn, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Corn appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.