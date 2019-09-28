Barbara Clinkenbeard, APRN is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Barbara Clinkenbeard is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Barbara Clinkenbeard, APRN
Offers telehealth
Overview
Barbara Clinkenbeard, APRN is a Nurse Practitioner in Omaha, NE.
Barbara Clinkenbeard works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Think Aksarben Specialty Pharmacy7100 W Center Rd, Omaha, NE 68106 Directions (402) 506-9125
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Barbara Clinkenbeard?
Barbara is the best healthcare provider in Omaha. She honest and compassionate and helped me after years of struggling with other providers.
About Barbara Clinkenbeard, APRN
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1497761415
Education & Certifications
- College Of St. Mary, Omaha, Ne
Frequently Asked Questions
Barbara Clinkenbeard has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Barbara Clinkenbeard accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Barbara Clinkenbeard has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Barbara Clinkenbeard works at
12 patients have reviewed Barbara Clinkenbeard. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Barbara Clinkenbeard.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Barbara Clinkenbeard, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Barbara Clinkenbeard appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.