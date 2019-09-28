See All Nurse Practitioners in Omaha, NE
Barbara Clinkenbeard, APRN

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
3.5 (12)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Barbara Clinkenbeard, APRN is a Nurse Practitioner in Omaha, NE. 

Barbara Clinkenbeard works at Think Whole Person Healthcare in Omaha, NE. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

    Think Aksarben Specialty Pharmacy
    7100 W Center Rd, Omaha, NE 68106 (402) 506-9125

Experience & Treatment Frequency

ADHD and-or ADD
Anxiety Attack
Attention Deficit Disorder (ADD)
ADHD and-or ADD
Anxiety Attack
Attention Deficit Disorder (ADD)

ADHD and-or ADD
Anxiety Attack
Attention Deficit Disorder (ADD)
Bipolar Disorder
Chronic Diseases
Depression
Depressive Disorders
Depressive Episode
Psychiatric Diseases
Symptomatic Menopause
    Aetna
    Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Cigna
    First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    Humana
    MultiPlan
    UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 12 ratings
    Patient Ratings (12)
    5 Star
    (7)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Sep 28, 2019
    Barbara is the best healthcare provider in Omaha. She honest and compassionate and helped me after years of struggling with other providers.
    — Sep 28, 2019
    Photo: Barbara Clinkenbeard, APRN
    About Barbara Clinkenbeard, APRN

    Specialties
    Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    1497761415
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Undergraduate School
    College Of St. Mary, Omaha, Ne
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Barbara Clinkenbeard, APRN is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare.

    Barbara Clinkenbeard has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.

    Barbara Clinkenbeard works at Think Whole Person Healthcare in Omaha, NE.

    12 patients have reviewed Barbara Clinkenbeard. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Barbara Clinkenbeard, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Barbara Clinkenbeard appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

