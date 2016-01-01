Barbara Carlson has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Barbara Carlson, LADC
Overview
Barbara Carlson, LADC is an Addiction and Substance Abuse Counselor in Mankato, MN.
Locations
- 1 101 N 2nd St Ste 109, Mankato, MN 56001 Directions (507) 995-4595
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Minnesota
Ratings & Reviews
About Barbara Carlson, LADC
- Addiction and Substance Abuse Counseling
- English
- 1225138407
Frequently Asked Questions
Barbara Carlson accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Minnesota, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Barbara Carlson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
11 patients have reviewed Barbara Carlson. The overall rating for this provider is 1.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Barbara Carlson.
