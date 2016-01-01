Overview

Dr. Barbara Fox, OD is an Optometrist in Scranton, PA. They completed their residency with Eye Institute in Philadelphia



Dr. Fox works at Northeastern Eye Institute - Scranton in Scranton, PA with other offices in Peckville, PA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.