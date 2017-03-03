Dr. Calhoon has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Barbara Calhoon, PHD
Overview
Dr. Barbara Calhoon, PHD is a Psychologist in Macon, GA.
Locations
Barbara Calhoon Ph.d.168 Orange St, Macon, GA 31201 Directions (478) 743-6704
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Calhoon has been my rock for 13 years while I worked through some very difficult issues. She has always there for me. I feel much more confident and self-sufficient after seeing her. On the other hand, she has always been supportive of my forays into self-reliance. She has helped our family through several levels of hell. My life is better for having seen Dr. Calhoon. I had to move out of state or I would still be using Dr. Calhoon for maintenance. I learned so much from Dr. C.
About Dr. Barbara Calhoon, PHD
- Psychology
- English
- 1437266319
