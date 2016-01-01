Barbara Browder is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Barbara Browder is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Barbara Browder
Offers telehealth
Overview
Barbara Browder is a Nurse Practitioner in Glendale, AZ.
They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
- 1 17505 N Glendale Ave, Glendale, AZ 85308 Directions (480) 471-4760
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Barbara Browder?
About Barbara Browder
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1740702901
Frequently Asked Questions
Barbara Browder has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Barbara Browder accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Barbara Browder has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
5 patients have reviewed Barbara Browder. The overall rating for this provider is 1.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Barbara Browder.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Barbara Browder, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Barbara Browder appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.