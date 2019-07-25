See All Counselors in Tucson, AZ
Barbara Brody, LPC Icon-share Share Profile

Barbara Brody, LPC

Counseling
5 (1)
Accepting new patients
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Barbara Brody, LPC is a Counselor in Tucson, AZ. 

They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and UnitedHealthCare as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Locations

  1. 1
    1661 N Swan Rd Ste 102, Tucson, AZ 85712 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (520) 307-4774
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 1 ratings
    Patient Ratings (1)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Barbara Brody?

    Jul 25, 2019
    I've been seeing Barb for almost a year now and she has been so very accommodating whe I need to change our schedule due to my chronic illness. She does not try to force me into a cookie cutter type of therapy, she uses different techniques depending on what the client needs. It was easy to develop a trusting relationship with her. She has an open mind and a caring heart. Also, I'm new to Tucson and her knowledge and resources have been invaluable. She goes above and beyond to help.
    Wendy — Jul 25, 2019
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Barbara Brody, LPC
    How would you rate your experience with Barbara Brody, LPC?
    • Likelihood of recommending Barbara Brody to family and friends

    Barbara Brody's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Barbara Brody

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Barbara Brody, LPC.

    About Barbara Brody, LPC

    Specialties
    • Counseling
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1295910271
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Barbara Brody, LPC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Barbara Brody is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Barbara Brody has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Barbara Brody has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Barbara Brody has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Barbara Brody.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Barbara Brody, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Barbara Brody appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Barbara Brody, LPC?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.