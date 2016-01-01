Barbara Breitman has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Barbara Breitman, LMFT
Overview
Barbara Breitman, LMFT is a Marriage & Family Therapist in Los Angeles, CA.
Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 11340 W Olympic Blvd Ste 310, Los Angeles, CA 90064 Directions (310) 477-3834
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
About Barbara Breitman, LMFT
- Marriage & Family Therapy
- English
- 1548360225
Frequently Asked Questions
Barbara Breitman accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Barbara Breitman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
2 patients have reviewed Barbara Breitman. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Barbara Breitman.
