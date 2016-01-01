Dr. Barbara Barone, PSY.D is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Barone is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Overview
Dr. Barbara Barone, PSY.D is a Psychologist in West Palm Beach, FL. They specialize in Psychology, has 12 years of experience. They graduated from Carlos Albizu University (Miami Institute Of Psychology).
Dr. Barone works at
Locations
-
1
Barbara Ann Barone, Psy.D801 Northpoint Pkwy Ste 41, West Palm Beach, FL 33407 Directions (561) 299-4241
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Ambetter
- Cigna
About Dr. Barbara Barone, PSY.D
- Psychology
- 12 years of experience
- English
- 1730236522
Education & Certifications
- Carlos Albizu University (Miami Institute Of Psychology)
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Barone accepts Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Barone has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Barone works at
Dr. Barone has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Barone.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Barone, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Barone appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.