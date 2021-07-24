See All Physicians Assistants in Towson, MD
Barbara Argyros, PA-C Icon-share Share Profile

Barbara Argyros, PA-C

Physician Assistant (PA)
5 (2)
Accepting new patients
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Barbara Argyros, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in Towson, MD. 

Barbara Argyros works at Towson University in Towson, MD. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Physician Assistants
Compare with other nearby providers
Shevonne Chude, PA-C
Shevonne Chude, PA-C
6 (3)
View Profile
Benjamin Farkas, PA-C
Benjamin Farkas, PA-C
10 (73)
View Profile
Ernest Eckenrode, PA-C
Ernest Eckenrode, PA-C
0 (0)
View Profile

Locations

  1. 1
    Towson Univ. Speech-language-hearing Clinic
    8000 York Rd, Towson, MD 21252 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (410) 704-2466

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

5.0
Average provider rating
Based on 2 ratings
Patient Ratings (2)
5 Star
(2)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(0)
Leave a review

How was your appointment with Barbara Argyros?

Jul 24, 2021
Friendly and professional
— Jul 24, 2021
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
Photo: Barbara Argyros, PA-C
How would you rate your experience with Barbara Argyros, PA-C?
  • Likelihood of recommending Barbara Argyros to family and friends

Barbara Argyros' Office & Staff

  • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
  • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
  • Staff friendliness and courteousness
  • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

Experience with Barbara Argyros

  • Level of trust in provider's decisions
  • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
  • How well provider listens and answers questions
  • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

Tell Us About Yourself

  • Your gender:
  • Your age group:
  • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

Finish Here

  • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
    Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
Thank you for sharing your feedback about Barbara Argyros, PA-C.

About Barbara Argyros, PA-C

Specialties
  • Physician Assistant (PA)
Specialties
Languages Spoken
  • English
Languages Spoken
NPI Number
  • 1982170833
NPI Number
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Frequently Asked Questions

Barbara Argyros, PA-C is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Barbara Argyros is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Barbara Argyros has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Barbara Argyros works at Towson University in Towson, MD. View the full address on Barbara Argyros’s profile.

2 patients have reviewed Barbara Argyros. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Barbara Argyros.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Barbara Argyros, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Barbara Argyros appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

Are you Barbara Argyros, PA-C?

Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

It’s free and only takes a minute.

CLAIM MY PROFILE

Search

Primary Care
Close Icon

In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.