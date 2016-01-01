Barbara Abrams, EDD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Barbara Abrams is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Barbara Abrams, EDD
Overview
Barbara Abrams, EDD is a Psychologist in Houston, TX.
Barbara Abrams works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Houston Psychology Center510 Bering Dr Ste 200, Houston, TX 77057 Directions (713) 782-8975
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Barbara Abrams?
About Barbara Abrams, EDD
- Psychology
- English
- 1326195793
Frequently Asked Questions
Barbara Abrams has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Barbara Abrams accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Barbara Abrams has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Barbara Abrams works at
5 patients have reviewed Barbara Abrams. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Barbara Abrams.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Barbara Abrams, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Barbara Abrams appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.