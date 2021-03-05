Overview

Dr. Bao Thai, DC is a Peripheral Nerve Surgery Specialist in Corinth, TX. They specialize in Peripheral Nerve Surgery, has 17 years of experience. They graduated from Parker College of Chiropractic.



Dr. Thai works at Swisher Chiropractic in Corinth, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.