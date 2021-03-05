Dr. Bao Thai, DC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Thai is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Bao Thai, DC
Overview
Dr. Bao Thai, DC is a Peripheral Nerve Surgery Specialist in Corinth, TX. They specialize in Peripheral Nerve Surgery, has 17 years of experience. They graduated from Parker College of Chiropractic.
Locations
Swisher Chiropractic3941 Fm 2181, Corinth, TX 76210 Directions (940) 312-6936
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- Cigna
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
My sciatica is gone!!! I’ve had chronic back pain since I was in my early 20s. It got so intense I couldn’t bend over and thought I would need surgery. It’s crazy really! Nothing there hurt! All pain free and really doesn’t feel like anything is happening but then the magic happens! I don’t know how else to put it besides it really works! I can wrap my fingers around my toes without bending my knees and that’s wild to me! This was the best investment I’ve made for myself ever. I’m afraid to think where I would be in 5 years (maybe sooner) if I wouldn’t have done this.
About Dr. Bao Thai, DC
- Peripheral Nerve Surgery
- 17 years of experience
- English
- 1124195433
Education & Certifications
- Parker College of Chiropractic
- University of Texas
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Thai has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Thai accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Thai has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Thai. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Thai.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Thai, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Thai appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.