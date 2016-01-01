Dr. Banafsheh Pezeshk, PSY.D is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pezeshk is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Banafsheh Pezeshk, PSY.D
Dr. Banafsheh Pezeshk, PSY.D is a Clinical Psychologist in Poway, CA.
San Diego Psychological Center, Inc.15525 Pomerado Rd Ste B3, Poway, CA 92064 Directions (760) 607-6463
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Cigna
- Health Net
- Humana
- Tricare
- Clinical Psychology
- English, Persian
- 1184959009
- Behavioral and Educational Services Team, San Diego, Ca
- Alliant International University Of San Diego
Dr. Pezeshk has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Pezeshk accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, Cigna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Pezeshk has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Pezeshk speaks Persian.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Pezeshk. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pezeshk.
