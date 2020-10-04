See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Fort Wayne, IN
Bambi Meyer, LCSW

Internal Medicine
5 (2)
Accepting new patients
Bambi Meyer, LCSW is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Fort Wayne, IN. They graduated from West Virginia University, School of Social Work.

Bambi Meyer works at Oak Street Health Fort Wayne in Fort Wayne, IN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Humana as well as other major insurance plans.

    Oak Street Health Fort Wayne
    436 E WASHINGTON BLVD, Fort Wayne, IN 46802
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    Insurance Accepted

    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 2 ratings
    Patient Ratings (2)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Oct 04, 2020
    Oct 04, 2020
Bambi is fantastic and actually listens. Sadly the location she was working out of was not quite as awesome. I would see Bambi again if it were an option. I wouldn't even hesitate. Truly a stellar person who's genuine concern and interest truly are the motivations for the career she chose. I would trust anyone to Bambi's care.
    Paul — Oct 04, 2020
    About Bambi Meyer, LCSW

    Internal Medicine
    English
    Female
    1811988132
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    West Virginia University, School of Social Work
    Bambi Meyer, LCSW is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare.

    Bambi Meyer has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Bambi Meyer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.

    Bambi Meyer works at Oak Street Health Fort Wayne in Fort Wayne, IN.

    2 patients have reviewed Bambi Meyer. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Bambi Meyer, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Bambi Meyer appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

