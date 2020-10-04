Bambi Meyer, LCSW is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Bambi Meyer is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Bambi Meyer, LCSW
Overview
Bambi Meyer, LCSW is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Fort Wayne, IN. They graduated from West Virginia University, School of Social Work.
Locations
Oak Street Health Fort Wayne436 E WASHINGTON BLVD, Fort Wayne, IN 46802 Directions (260) 201-5087
Insurance Accepted
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Bambi is fantastic and actually listens. Sadly the location she was working out of was not quite as awesome. I would see Bambi again if it were an option. I wouldn't even hesitate. Truly a stellar person who's genuine concern and interest truly are the motivations for the career she chose. I would trust anyone to Bambi's care.
About Bambi Meyer, LCSW
- Internal Medicine
- English
- Female
- 1811988132
Education & Certifications
- West Virginia University, School of Social Work
Frequently Asked Questions
Bambi Meyer has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Bambi Meyer accepts Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
2 patients have reviewed Bambi Meyer. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Bambi Meyer.
