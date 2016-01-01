Dr. Bailey Broback, DPT is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Broback is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Bailey Broback, DPT
Overview
Dr. Bailey Broback, DPT is a Physical Therapist in Duluth, MN.
Locations
Essentia Health-Polinsky Medical Rehabilitation Center1600 Miller Trunk Hwy, Duluth, MN 55811 Directions
Essentia Health-Duluth Clinic 2nd Street Building502 E 2nd St, Duluth, MN 55805 DirectionsMonday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Minnesota
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
About Dr. Bailey Broback, DPT
- Physical Therapy
- English
- Female
Hospital Affiliations
- Essentia Health-Deer River
Dr. Broback accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Broback using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Broback has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Broback has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Broback.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Broback, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Broback appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.