Bach Tran, NP
Overview
Bach Tran, NP is a Nurse Practitioner in Burbank, CA.
Locations
All-inclusive Community Health Center1311 N San Fernando Blvd, Burbank, CA 91504 Directions (818) 843-9900Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
- Aetna
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I have had the pleasure of seeing Tran for years now. As patient with unfortunately frequent issues I can tax any provider. This man is the most patient, kind, and thorough primary care provider I have ever had. Ever. Cannot say enough. He is an avid active listener, never rushes an appointment, and a sharp dresser to boot! Highly recommend in general, and especially to anyone who has been ignored or misdiagnosed in the past.
About Bach Tran, NP
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1104221167
Frequently Asked Questions
Bach Tran has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Bach Tran accepts Aetna and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Bach Tran has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
6 patients have reviewed Bach Tran. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Bach Tran.
