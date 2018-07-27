See All Optometrists / Eye Doctors in Fort Worth, TX
Optometry
Overview

Dr. Bach Nguyen, OD is an Optometrist in Fort Worth, TX. 

Dr. Nguyen works at Dr. Ryan Taylor in Fort Worth, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Hdc Podiatry LLC
    2413 E Loop 820 N, Fort Worth, TX 76118 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (888) 964-6681

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Conjunctival Disorders
Contact Lens Exams
Diabetes Eye Care
Conjunctival Disorders
Contact Lens Exams
Diabetes Eye Care

Treatment frequency



Conjunctival Disorders Chevron Icon
Contact Lens Exams Chevron Icon
Diabetes Eye Care Chevron Icon
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dry Eyes
Dry Macular Degeneration Management Chevron Icon
Foreign Body in Eye Chevron Icon
Multifocal Contact Lens Treatment Chevron Icon
Strabismus-Like Double Vision Chevron Icon
Vision Disorders Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    • EyeMed Vision Care
    • Superior Vision

    Ratings & Reviews
    Jul 27, 2018
    Extremely helpful and thorough
    RisingElias — Jul 27, 2018
    About Dr. Bach Nguyen, OD

    Specialties
    • Optometry
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1710338819
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Bach Nguyen, OD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Nguyen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Nguyen has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Nguyen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Nguyen works at Dr. Ryan Taylor in Fort Worth, TX. View the full address on Dr. Nguyen’s profile.

    2 patients have reviewed Dr. Nguyen. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Nguyen.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Nguyen, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Nguyen appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.