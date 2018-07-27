Dr. Bach Nguyen, OD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Nguyen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Bach Nguyen, OD
Dr. Bach Nguyen, OD is an Optometrist in Fort Worth, TX.
Hdc Podiatry LLC2413 E Loop 820 N, Fort Worth, TX 76118 Directions (888) 964-6681
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- EyeMed Vision Care
- Superior Vision
Extremely helpful and thorough
- Optometry
- English
- 1710338819
Dr. Nguyen has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Nguyen accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Nguyen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Nguyen. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Nguyen.
