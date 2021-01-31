See All Chiropractors in Houston, TX
Dr. Babush Faridi, DC

Chiropractic
5 (4)
Accepting new patients
20 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Babush Faridi, DC is a Chiropractor in Houston, TX. They specialize in Chiropractic, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from College Of Acupuncture and Oriental Medicine and is affiliated with Memorial Hermann Northwest Hospital.

Dr. Faridi works at My Sport Chiropractic in Houston, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    My Sport Chiropractic
    6370 N Eldridge Pkwy Ste C, Houston, TX 77041 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (281) 556-5200

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Memorial Hermann Northwest Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Acupuncture
Addiction
Allergies
Acupuncture
Addiction
Allergies

Acupuncture Chevron Icon
Addiction Chevron Icon
Allergies Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Back Disorders Chevron Icon
Back Injuries Chevron Icon
Back Sprain Chevron Icon
Cancer Treatment-Related Pain Chevron Icon
Car Accident Injuries Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Management Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Cupping Therapy Chevron Icon
Electrical Stimulation Chevron Icon
Exercise Counseling Chevron Icon
Head and Neck Conditions Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Iron Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Lower Back Injuries Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Neck Injuries Chevron Icon
Neck Muscle Strain Chevron Icon
Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Physical Therapy Chevron Icon
Sciatica Chevron Icon
Shoulder Pain Chevron Icon
Sports Injuries Chevron Icon
Trigger Point Therapy Chevron Icon
Weight Loss Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    • Cigna

    Ratings & Reviews
    Jan 31, 2021
    He is the most honest practitioner out there. I would definitely recommend him to everyone. He explains the problem really well and helped me significantly. Most chiropractors try to push alternative medicine but he was honest and told me that I need surgery - instead of calling me in for acupuncture and stuff which would only fix the symptoms and not the problem.
    About Dr. Babush Faridi, DC

    • Chiropractic
    • 20 years of experience
    • English, Persian, Spanish and Turkish
    • 1487816815
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • College Of Acupuncture and Oriental Medicine
    • Texas Chiropractic College
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Babush Faridi, DC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Faridi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Faridi has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Faridi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Faridi works at My Sport Chiropractic in Houston, TX. View the full address on Dr. Faridi’s profile.

    4 patients have reviewed Dr. Faridi. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Faridi.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Faridi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Faridi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

