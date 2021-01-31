Dr. Babush Faridi, DC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Faridi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Babush Faridi, DC
Overview
Dr. Babush Faridi, DC is a Chiropractor in Houston, TX. They specialize in Chiropractic, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from College Of Acupuncture and Oriental Medicine and is affiliated with Memorial Hermann Northwest Hospital.
Dr. Faridi works at
Locations
-
1
My Sport Chiropractic6370 N Eldridge Pkwy Ste C, Houston, TX 77041 Directions (281) 556-5200
Hospital Affiliations
- Memorial Hermann Northwest Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Faridi?
He is the most honest practitioner out there. I would definitely recommend him to everyone. He explains the problem really well and helped me significantly. Most chiropractors try to push alternative medicine but he was honest and told me that I need surgery - instead of calling me in for acupuncture and stuff which would only fix the symptoms and not the problem.
About Dr. Babush Faridi, DC
- Chiropractic
- 20 years of experience
- English, Persian, Spanish and Turkish
- 1487816815
Education & Certifications
- College Of Acupuncture and Oriental Medicine
- Texas Chiropractic College
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Faridi has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Faridi accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Faridi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Faridi works at
Dr. Faridi speaks Persian, Spanish and Turkish.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Faridi. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Faridi.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Faridi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Faridi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.