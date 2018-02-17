Dr. B Andrews, OD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Andrews is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. B Andrews, OD
Dr. B Andrews, OD is an Optometrist in Warrior, AL. They specialize in Optometry, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ALABAMA AT BIRMINGHAM / SCHOOL OF OPTOMETRY.
Dr. Andrews works at
EyeCare Associates9821 Old Highway 31, Warrior, AL 35180 Directions (844) 206-8936Monday8:00am - 5:30pmTuesday9:00am - 7:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:30pmThursday9:00am - 7:00pmFriday8:00am - 2:00pm
- AARP
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CHAMPVA
- Cigna
- Cigna-HealthSpring
- EyeMed Vision Care
- Golden Rule
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medico
- MetLife
- MultiPlan
- Physicians Mutual
- Principal Financial Group
- Principal Life
- Spectera
- Superior Vision
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Vision Service Plan (VSP)
- VIVA Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Awesome. Dr. Andrew's saw me on short notice for discomfort and double vision. I am a welder and was unaware that I had something inbedded in my eye. So glad I went to her.
- Optometry
- 32 years of experience
- English
- 1245236637
- Eye Foundation Of Orlando
- UNIVERSITY OF ALABAMA AT BIRMINGHAM / SCHOOL OF OPTOMETRY
Dr. Andrews has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Andrews accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Andrews has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
20 patients have reviewed Dr. Andrews. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Andrews.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Andrews, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Andrews appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.