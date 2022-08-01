See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Southgate, MI
Azsha Matthews, APN

Internal Medicine
5 (2)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Azsha Matthews, APN is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Southgate, MI. They graduated from Columbia University School Of Nursing.

Azsha Matthews works at Oak Street Health Southgate in Southgate, MI. They are accepting new patients.

    Oak Street Health Southgate
    13667 Eureka Rd, Southgate, MI 48195 (734) 346-7326
    Insurance Accepted

    • Medicaid
    • Medicare

    5.0
    Aug 01, 2022
    Azsha Matthews is very compassionate and she helped me to relax when I wasn't feeling well. She is easy to talk to and cares about my concerns.
    B. Elias — Aug 01, 2022
    About Azsha Matthews, APN

    • Internal Medicine
    • English
    • Female
    • 1205260718
    • Columbia University School Of Nursing
    Azsha Matthews, APN is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare.

    Azsha Matthews has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Azsha Matthews has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.

    Azsha Matthews works at Oak Street Health Southgate in Southgate, MI.

    2 patients have reviewed Azsha Matthews. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Azsha Matthews, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Azsha Matthews appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

