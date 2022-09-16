See All Family And Marriage Counselors in Tarzana, CA
Dr. Azita Sayan, PHD

Marriage & Family Therapy
4 (82)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. Azita Sayan, PHD is a Marriage & Family Therapist in Tarzana, CA. 

Dr. Sayan works at Embrace Growth in Tarzana, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Embrace Growth
    18455 Burbank Blvd, Tarzana, CA 91356 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (310) 460-2600
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 82 ratings
    Patient Ratings (82)
    5 Star
    (59)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (23)
    Sep 16, 2022
    The two books that have influenced my life most are Betrayal and The Miracle of Talk. Both of Dr. Azita Sayan's works are exceptional. She is a decent writer as well as a tremendous psychologist. I strongly suggest her services.
    Jaime House — Sep 16, 2022
    About Dr. Azita Sayan, PHD

    Specialties
    • Marriage & Family Therapy
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1831320241
    NPI Number
