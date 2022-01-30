Azita Abtin has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Azita Abtin, PSY
Overview
Azita Abtin, PSY is a Clinical Psychologist in Tucson, AZ.
Locations
Richard J Brooks Ph.d. P.c.5210 E Pima St Ste 200, Tucson, AZ 85712 Directions (520) 272-9497
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Depression can be a many-layered thing. Dr. Abtin has been my detective, continuing to ask the hard questions and helping me sift through years of emotion and acquired coping mechanisms. I admire her intellect and quick humor, and I appreciate the respect she shows to me. Highly recommended.
About Azita Abtin, PSY
- Clinical Psychology
- English, Persian
- 1508823766
