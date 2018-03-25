Dr. Azadeh Suppappola, OD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Suppappola is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Azadeh Suppappola, OD
Overview
Dr. Azadeh Suppappola, OD is an Optometrist in Lawrence, MA.
Dr. Suppappola works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Boston Laser Eye Institute PC25 Marston St Apt 104, Lawrence, MA 01841 Directions (978) 685-5366
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Louisiana
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Suppappola?
Dr Suppappola was performing an eye exam on me this past week and noticed 2 tears on my cornea. I immediately received a laxer treatment to repair the tears. If it wasn’t for Dr Suppappola I would have ended up with a detatched reatna. Thank you Dr Suppappola I can’t thank you enough.
About Dr. Azadeh Suppappola, OD
- Optometry
- English, Persian and Spanish
- 1538500202
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Suppappola has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Suppappola accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Louisiana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Suppappola has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Suppappola works at
Dr. Suppappola speaks Persian and Spanish.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Suppappola. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Suppappola.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Suppappola, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Suppappola appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.