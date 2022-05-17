Dr. Azadeh Famili, PHD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Famili is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Azadeh Famili, PHD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Azadeh Famili, PHD is a Psychologist in Glendora, CA. They completed their fellowship with Apa Approved At Los Angeles School District and La County Mental Health Consortium
They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 150 E Meda Ave Ste 110, Glendora, CA 91741 Directions (626) 253-3149
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Famili?
We started working with her on the health of our marriage with the constant fights and bickering we were having over really small things. She is a great listener and very unbiased. Really remembers each person's point of views and can provide good principles and guidelines to follow. Loved the fact that she was prescriptive at times and truly kept us accountable while providing us good tools to navigate arguments effectively and making our relationship stronger. She even helped us with tactics to deal with kid behavior issues, and navigating with signs of depression, getting help for that etc. You won't go wrong with her! Best decision we ever made. Thank you Dr Famili <3
About Dr. Azadeh Famili, PHD
- Psychology
- English, Persian
- 1639429996
Education & Certifications
- Apa Approved At Los Angeles School District and La County Mental Health Consortium
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Famili has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Famili accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Famili has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Famili speaks Persian.
26 patients have reviewed Dr. Famili. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Famili.
