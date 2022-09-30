See All Nurse Practitioners in Ventura, CA
Azadeh Ellsworth, PMHNP

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
3.5 (3)
Overview

Azadeh Ellsworth, PMHNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Ventura, CA. 

Azadeh Ellsworth works at Lee D. Mendiola, M.D., P.C. in Ventura, CA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Patricia D Luckerorth Professional Medical Corp.
    1752 S Victoria Ave Ste 250, Ventura, CA 93003 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (805) 650-3880
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California

    Sep 30, 2022
    She is wonderful!!
    OjaiPunk — Sep 30, 2022
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    • English
    • 1730747239
    Azadeh Ellsworth has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Azadeh Ellsworth has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Azadeh Ellsworth works at Lee D. Mendiola, M.D., P.C. in Ventura, CA. View the full address on Azadeh Ellsworth’s profile.

    3 patients have reviewed Azadeh Ellsworth. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Azadeh Ellsworth.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Azadeh Ellsworth, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Azadeh Ellsworth appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

