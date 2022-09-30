Azadeh Ellsworth has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Azadeh Ellsworth, PMHNP
Overview
Azadeh Ellsworth, PMHNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Ventura, CA.
Azadeh Ellsworth works at
Locations
-
1
Patricia D Luckerorth Professional Medical Corp.1752 S Victoria Ave Ste 250, Ventura, CA 93003 Directions (805) 650-3880
View All Accepted Carriers
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Azadeh Ellsworth?
She is wonderful!!
About Azadeh Ellsworth, PMHNP
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1730747239
Frequently Asked Questions
Azadeh Ellsworth accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Azadeh Ellsworth has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Azadeh Ellsworth works at
3 patients have reviewed Azadeh Ellsworth. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Azadeh Ellsworth.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Azadeh Ellsworth, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Azadeh Ellsworth appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.