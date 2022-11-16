Aysha Ahmed, PA-C is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Aysha Ahmed is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Aysha Ahmed, PA-C
Overview
Aysha Ahmed, PA-C is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Elmhurst, IL.
Aysha Ahmed works at
Locations
Edward-Elmhurst Medical Group172 E Schiller St, Elmhurst, IL 60126 Directions (331) 221-9001
Hospital Affiliations
- Elmhurst Hospital - Main Campus
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Aysha Ahmed?
She’s amazing! I am super happy that I have found her! She’s super nice and I felt like she cared about me. All my needs were met, and I will go back if I ever need it!
About Aysha Ahmed, PA-C
- Internal Medicine
- English
- 1053880138
Frequently Asked Questions
Aysha Ahmed has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Aysha Ahmed using Healthline FindCare.
Aysha Ahmed has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
9 patients have reviewed Aysha Ahmed. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Aysha Ahmed.
